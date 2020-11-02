Advtg.
'Mirzapur 2' song 'Munna rap' was almost cancelled

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Singer-composer Anand Bhaskar is currently being lauded for his song Munna rap in Mirzapur 2 but there was a time when the makers felt the song might not happen.

“The character of Munna bhaiyya, brilliantly performed by Divyenndu Sharma, was one of the most popular characters in the series. What was fascinating was that there was an element of earnestness about the character despite it being a negative one. Directors Mihir Desai and Gurmmeet Singh wanted me to bring those qualities to life in the form of a song, so that listeners can resonate with the character,” said Anand.

He presented a few options to Mihir.

“But I almost reached a point where we thought that the song might not happen. However, one fine day, I was just playing around with some saarangi samples on my laptop and arranged a nice sounding hook with them. I added a beat and suddenly started singing the chorus of ‘Munna rap’,” recalled the composer and singer of the song.

After that it took him about an hour to produce and mix the demo of “Munna rap” with some dummy lyrics that he had written on the spot.

“I sent the demo to Mihir, who then passed it on to the other team members, and there was unanimous approval on the song. Then I roped in my lyricist Ginny Diwan and my producer Ajay Jayanthi to finish the production on the song,” he recalled.

–IANS

nn/vnc

