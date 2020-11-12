'Mirzapur' to be back with third season

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) The popular web series Mirzapur has been renewed for a third season, it was confirmed on Thursday.

Making the announcement, the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video shared that season two of the series, which dropped on October 23, has become the most-watched show on the service in India within a week of release, adding that the season has recorded one of the highest completion rates.

It was also revealed that almost half of the viewers who completed the series had binge-watched the second season within 48 hours of its launch.

The series explores the tussle between power, politics and love. It narrates a story of families looking for power in the city, with bloodshed, violence and grit at the core of the narrative. It stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal , Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang.

Second season also featured Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar.

“The massive fandom of the show and magnitude of love towards the new season was seen through reactions on social media within days of its release, and we are truly humbled by the response,” said Ritesh Sidhwani of producers Excel Entertainment.

To this, Aparna Purohit from the streaming platform added: “Over the last two years, viewers continued to engage with the immersive universe of ‘Mirzapur’ and its characters. The love that they have showered on the show for this season has been unprecedented. This encouraging response propels us towards creating content that is exciting, unique and something that our audiences can fall in love with over and over again.”

