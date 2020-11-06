Mismatch reflects what companionship means for today's youth: Director

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) The trailer of the web series Mismatched released on Friday, and director Akarsh Khurana says the show reflects the idea of friendship and companionship among the youth of today.

Khurana’s show features Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf as protagonists Dimple and Rishi. Opening up about the show, the director said: “”Rishi and Dimple are poles apart. They want very different things from life and their agendas constantly clash. So they’re mismatched in every sense of the term. But they’re thrown into a situation and place together, and while navigating snide professors, strange assignments, app developments, and a host of new people from all over the country, they manage to connect.”

“I think the show is quite an insightful look at today’s youth, their choices, their problems, and their ideas of companionship. I foresee everyone from millennials to their parents finding something to enjoy about Mismatched and its cast,” Khurana added about the show that also features Vihaan Samat, Taaruk Raina, Devyani Shorey, Muskkaan Jaferi, Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malavade.

The story of the show chronicles the journey of a group of students who meet on campus, each determined to outdo the other. It is about friendship, rivalry, ambition and love.

The show, based on Sandhya Menon’s bestseller, “When Dimple met Rishi”, releases on Netflix on November 20.

–IANS

aru/vnc