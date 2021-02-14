ADVERTISEMENT
Miss India World Manasa Varanasi: Curiosity drove me to this contest

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Miss India World 2020 Manasa Varanasi would like to try her luck in Bollywood if something interesting came up, but for now she is focussed on representing the country in the Miss World pageant. She adds that her curiosity for new challenges prompted her to participate in the beauty pageant.

“I am an explorer and I have always looked for new opportunities to try something new. If there is something interesting that comes along the way, I am sure I would be interested to take it up, but right now, my focus is entirely on the next leg of my journey, which is the Miss World competition. It’s a huge responsibility as I would be representing the country at an international platform,” Manasa told IANS.

Born in Hyderabad, the 23-year-old is an engineer and a financial information exchange analyst. She did her schooling from Global Indian and completed graduation in computer science from Vasavi College of Engineering.

Sharing her experience of being a part of the Miss India contest, Manasa said: “It’s been a magical journey because a lot of hard work and energy has gone into the process, and to realise that I am finally here living these moments is a great feeling.”

“It was curiosity that drove me to this contest. I have always loved to take up challenges. I keep looking for new ways to push myself physically and mentally, and that way I think Miss India was the perfect platform for me not only to learn more about myself but also look for ways in which I can give back to society,” she added.

For the first time in its history, Femina Miss India was entirely held digitally owing to the Covid pandemic. Manasa was crowned winner of VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020 while Manika Sheokand and Manya Singh went on to become Miss Grand India and Miss India Runner-up respectively.

–IANS

iv/vnc

