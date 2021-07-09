Mithila Palkar stuns in new photoshoot

Adv.

Actress Mithila Palkar took to social media on Friday and shared pictures from a recent photoshoot. The actress posted the pictures on her Instagram page. She looked stunning in a beige outfit comprising of a ruffled skirt, spaghetti top, and a dupatta, with makeup completing the look.

Mithila, 28, is popularly known for her role in the web series “Little Things” and films like “Karwaan” and “Chopsticks”.

She was last seen in Renuka Shahane’s OTT-released film “Tribhanga” co-starring Kajol and Tanvi Azmi.