Mithun Chakraborty’s cameo dance in son Namashi’s debut film ‘Bad Boy’

Mithun Chakraborty will feature in a dance number composed by Himesh Reshammiya in Rajkumar Santoshi’s upcoming directorial “Bad Boy”, which introduces the eighties superstar’s son Namashi Chakraborty in Bollywood.

Director Santoshi shared about the delay in the release of the film: “Covid has disturbed the schedule of release, however we hope to release the film as soon as possible. Mithun Chakraborty is a legend. Having him in the song will only add that pinch of extra tadka.”

The movie is produced by Sajid Qureshi and also features the producer’s daughter Amrin Qureshi. Mithun will be seen performing in the song titled “Janab-e-Ali”.

Namashi is emotional about sharing screen space with dad Mithun. “Today I worked with my idol not only on screen, but also off-screen. The greatest actor of all time with an experience of 360 films and three national film awards blessed me and my debut film. What else can a newcomer with dreams ever ask for? It really made me emotional and eternally grateful to be with him in the same frame,” Namashi said.

Amrin added: “I am so glad to be working with the legend. Mithun uncle is an epitome of dance and has been my favourite. It is indeed a moment to cherish that I got an opportunity to work with him for my first movie.”