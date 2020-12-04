Bollywood News

Model and B’wood aspirant Sasha Merchant inspired by Deepika Padukone

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) Model and aspiring actress Sasha Merchant wants to have a career like Deepika Padukone. She adds that she would definitely try her luck in films if an exciting offer comes her way.

Apart from ramp modelling, Sasha Merchant has appeared in several television commercials. On her Bollywood dreams, she told IANS: “I think Bollywood is a lovely industry to be a part of. I am sure everyone has that dream and I would love to be a part of it if something amazing comes my way. I didn’t plan modelling and it literally came out of the blue. In the same way, I am open to acting if something exciting comes up.”

Asked which actress is her role model, she replied: “If I want to step into Bollywood, I want to do it just like Deepika (Padukone). I love her and she is my absolute favourite. I feel like right from modelling to films, the kind of work she has done is simply amazing, so if I do it, I want to do it just like her.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sasha, daughter of model-actor Aseem Merchant, also opened up about her modelling journey: “I was in college and it was a very random thing because an agency spotted me. Then, I started doing commercial shoots and shows. It happened very fast because I never planned to get into modelling. I was focused on studying law but I love it now.”

–IANS

iv/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAdah Sharma teases a hint of her next film
Next articleRun disclaimer with fantasy sports ads: I&B ministry to media

Related Articles

News

Ranveer wears a pearl neck piece, netizens wonder if it is Deepika's

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) Ranveer Singh has tried out a new style statement on social media, and fans are wondering if he has borrowed...
Read more
News

Bollywood drugs probe: 2 NCB officials suspended

Glamsham Editorial - 0
In a major embarrassment, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has suspended two officials from their Mumbai Zonal Unit for alleged suspicious role which enabled...
Read more
News

Prabhas, 'KGF' director Prashanth Neel collaborate on new film

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hyderabad, Dec 2 (IANS) Telugu superstar Prabhas and KGF director Prashanth Neel are set to collaborate on an action film titled Salaar.Sharing his look...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Model and B’wood aspirant Sasha Merchant inspired by Deepika Padukone 1

E-commerce industry sees 56% growth in festive orders: Report

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) India's e-commerce industry reported nearly 56 per cent growth in order volume this festive season amid the pandemic as...
Model and B’wood aspirant Sasha Merchant inspired by Deepika Padukone 2

New Intel ML system efficiently detects bugs in code

Model and B’wood aspirant Sasha Merchant inspired by Deepika Padukone 3

BenQ launches new range of video conferencing cameras in India

Model and B’wood aspirant Sasha Merchant inspired by Deepika Padukone 4

Amazon to soon allow users to type and chat with Alexa

Model and B’wood aspirant Sasha Merchant inspired by Deepika Padukone 5

Flipkart launches '2GUD Local' to digitise offline retailers

Model and B’wood aspirant Sasha Merchant inspired by Deepika Padukone 6

Banks need to invest more in IT, tech: RBI Guv on...

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020