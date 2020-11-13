Advtg.
'Modern' Jane Austen series in development

By Glamsham Editorial
Los Angeles, Nov 13 (IANS) Modern Austen, a contemporary reimagining of novels by Jane Austen, is in the works. The one-hour anthology series will be shown in the form of six modernday stories.

Each season is a different novel, beginning with “Pride And Prejudice”, set in contemporary San Francisco.

The series comes from Eleanor Burgess, who will serve as writer and executive producer, reports variety.com. Burgess most recently worked as a writer for the series “Perry Mason”.

Austen’s works have been frequently adapted for both film and television. The most popular is “Pride And Prejudice”, which has been adapted into multiple television series as well as feature films.

Most recently it was turned into a feature film in 2005 starring Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Bennet, Rupert Friend as Mr. Wickham, and Matthew Macfayden as Mr. Darcy.

–IANS

nn/vnc

