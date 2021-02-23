ADVERTISEMENT
Amitabh Bachchan gets a special gift from Mohanlal

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal sent across a book written & illustrated by his daughter Vismaya to Amitabh Bachchan as a very special gift

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Feb 23: Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday informed that he has received a very special gift. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal sent across a book written and illustrated by his daughter Vismaya.

Titled Grains Of Stardust, the book contains poems and paintings. Big B took to twitter to share his appreciation. 

“MohanLal , superstar of Malayalam Cinema and one that I have immense admiration of, sends me a book, “Grains of Stardust”, written & illustrated by his daughter Vismaya .. A most creative sensitive journey of poems and paintings ..Talent is hereditary ! My best wishes (sic),” tweeted the actor. 

Bachchan will soon be seen in the film Jhund, which is slated to hit screens on June 8. The film is directed by Sairat maker Nagraj Manjule. 

Mohanlal’s new film Drishyam 2 recently dropped on OTT, to critical acclaim and positive response from the audience.

