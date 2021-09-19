Mohit Raina: Given a choice, I’d like to do a Navy role

- Advertisement -

Mohit Raina is overwhelmed with all the love coming his way for his role in ‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11’. Moving forward, the actor says he wants to explore “something on the lines of the Navy” on screen.

Talking about the kind of work he is looking forward to doing, Mohit said: “Before the pandemic I used to plan a lot. After the pandemic has hit us. I just get up and breathe. I don’t know what will happen next. If given a choice, I would like to do something on the lines of the Navy.”

- Advertisement -

The actor, who played a soldier in the military film ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, talked about R. Madhavan-starrer ‘Sea Hawks’, a TV series that aired on Doordarshan back in 1997. The story was based on the life and times of Indian Coast Guard officers.

Mohit added: “The Navy is something that I have not touched that side of the story. When I was young I used to watch ‘Sea Hawks’. It gave us Madhavan. So something on those lines.”