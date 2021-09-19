HomeBollywoodNews

Mohit Raina: Given a choice, I’d like to do a Navy role

Post 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11', Mohit Raina says he wants to explore "something on the lines of the Navy" on screen.

By Glamsham Bureau
Mohit Raina: Given a choice, I'd like to do a Navy role
Mohit Raina | pic courtesy: instagram
- Advertisement -

Mohit Raina is overwhelmed with all the love coming his way for his role in ‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11’. Moving forward, the actor says he wants to explore “something on the lines of the Navy” on screen.

Talking about the kind of work he is looking forward to doing, Mohit said: “Before the pandemic I used to plan a lot. After the pandemic has hit us. I just get up and breathe. I don’t know what will happen next. If given a choice, I would like to do something on the lines of the Navy.”

- Advertisement -

The actor, who played a soldier in the military film ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, talked about R. Madhavan-starrer ‘Sea Hawks’, a TV series that aired on Doordarshan back in 1997. The story was based on the life and times of Indian Coast Guard officers.

Mohit added: “The Navy is something that I have not touched that side of the story. When I was young I used to watch ‘Sea Hawks’. It gave us Madhavan. So something on those lines.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFully understand why Indian cricketers panicked, says Stuart Broad
Next articleStella Campbell hoping for ODI debut after stellar show vs India in warm-up
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,065,594FansLike
43,782FollowersFollow
6,232FollowersFollow
57,516FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv