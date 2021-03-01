ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Mohit Suri: Hope to recreate 'Ek Villain' magic with sequel

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Shoot of “Ek Villain Returns” started in the city on Monday with scenes filmed on John Abraham and Disha Patani. Director Mohit Suri and producer Ekta Kapoor say they are glad that things are getting back to normal in the film industry, and they hoped to see the audience at the movies once again.

“I was waiting for this day for a while now. Unfortunately with the pandemic, things went off-track but now I am glad we are back to where we belong — making movies! I hope to recreate the Ek Villain magic with this one,” says Suri.

Talking about bankrolling the project, Kapoor says: “I’m excited to take the franchise forward. This time around the action, drama and suspense only heightens. See you at the movies.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The film, which is a sequel to the 2014 film “Ek Villain” is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar.

“Ek Villain Returns” started its Mahurat shot in Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy theatre.

The sequel feature John Abraham, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on February 11 next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleVijayendra Kumeria: I am glad I have the privilege of saying no
Next articleVijay Deverakonda presents first look of Anand Deverakonda’s next
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Disha Patani starts shooting for ‘Ek Villain Returns’

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Actress Disha Patani has started shooting for the sequel of this 2014 hit
Read more
News

Ranbir Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra starrer ‘Animal’ on Dussehra 2022

Glamsham Bureau - 0
The Ranbir Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra starrer Animal will hit screens on Dussehra 2022 confirmed the cast members - Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor & Bobby Deol
Read more
News

Honey Singh releases dance track 'Shor Machega'

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Music composer and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh released his dance track "Shor Machega", which is also the first...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021