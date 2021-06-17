Adv.
BollywoodNews

Mom-to-be Lisa Haydon shares baby shower photos

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Mom-to-be Lisa Haydon took to social media on her birthday on Thursday, and shared photos of her baby shower hosted by friends. Lisa is expecting her third child later this month.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, she wrote: “One of the most special days… Five friends ( @nicspichi @jieunwrigley @kathykwei @jacintakuok @simmigm ) planned a baby shower to welcome baby girl. I may have given them some reference photos ( not a control freak at all ) BUT , this decor was above and beyond- true friendship, making baby shower dreams come true. Baby girl you are so loved!”

Commenting on Lisa’s baby shower post, her friends and followers shared congratulatory messages.

Among those who wished Lisa on her birthday was actress Anushka Sharma. “Happy Birthday Lisa. Hope the ‘vaatavaran’ of your pregnancy is treating you splendidly well!” Anushka wrote along with a photo of the birthday girl flaunting her baby bump.

Lisa, who got married to Dino Lalvani in October 2016, gave birth to her first baby Zack in 2017. The couple were blessed with their second baby, Leo, in February 2020.

–IANS

abh/vnc

