Mom-to-be Teejay Sidhu's has a tip for expecting mothers

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) TV personality Teejay Sidhu, who is currently expecting her third child, has opened up on how she is being called too skinny while being pregnant.

Taking to Instagram, Teejay posted a picture flaunting her baby bump, and requested all expecting mothers to love their maternity body.

“People say I’m too skinny, that I should be heavier, especially since I’m expecting. (This is my 5 months pregnancy pic.) But for me, putting on has never been easy. And in the first trimester, I had terrible nausea, couldn’t eat anything! (There was no ‘pregnancy glow!’). Now I eat properly, but the weight only shows on my tummy. And I’m ok with that. 🙂 I’d advise any expecting Mom, whether you’re the thin/heavy, embrace your maternity body. Don’t overthink what you ‘should’ look like. As long as you are healthy, there is no ‘ideal’ weight. Every pregnancy body is different – love yours, just as it is,” she wrote.

Teejay and her husband, actor Karanvir Bohra, have twin daughters, Vienna and Raya Bella.

