‘La casa de papel’ aka ‘Money Heist’ first look

Netflix has today unveiled the first images of the final season of ‘La casa de papel’ also popular as ‘Money Heist’. The heist keeps going, the war is approaching and the leader of the Gang has lost control. The end of this Original series created by Álex Pina is getting closer.

These first images of the final season reveal the chaos both inside and outside of the Bank of Spain; with the Professor caught off guard after Sierra finds his hideout and with Lisbon now safely inside the bank. The war begins and we see how The Gang must bring out its toughest side to survive, fuelled by anguish, more weapons and the desperation of not having a plan.

LA CASA DE PAPEL (L to R) JAIME LORENTE as DENVER, BELÉN CUESTA as MANILA, ÚRSULA CORBERÓ as TOKIO in episode 04 of LA CASA DE PAPEL. Cr. TAMARA ARRANZ/NETFLIX © 2020

The Spanish heist thriller series started in 2017, and has so far two seasons of two parts each. The upcoming part five will mark the finale of the show.

LA CASA DE PAPEL (L to R) ÚRSULA CORBERÓ as TOKIO in episode 04 of LA CASA DE PAPEL. Cr. TAMARA ARRANZ/NETFLIX © 2020

The Alex Pina series tells the story about a criminal mastermind who goes by the name of The Professor, who plans the biggest heist in history – to print billions of euros in the Royal Mint of Spain. Helping him in his ambitious plan are a group of specialists who go by names of cities. The group takes hostages to help them in negotiations with authorities are gunning to nab The Professor.

LA CASA DE PAPEL (L to R) HOVIK KEUCHKERIAN as BOGOTÁ, ÚRSULA CORBERÓ as TOKIO, RODRIGO DE LA SERNA as PALERMO, ITZIAR ITUÑO as LISBOA, MIGUEL HERRÁN as RÍO, JAIME LORENTE as DENVER in episode 02 of LA CASA DE PAPEL. Cr. TAMARA ARRANZ/NETFLIX © 2020

The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.