Home Bollywood News

Mortal remains of legendary singer SPB laid to rest

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Chennai, Sep 26 (IANS) The mortal remains of famous playback singer and Padma awardee S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, popular as SPB or Balu in the movie world, was laid to rest with police honours at his farmhouse near here on Saturday.

At about 12.30 p.m. SPB’s body was lowered into a dug up pit bringing to end a great musical era.

The legendary singer who has recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 languages over a period of five decades, died on Friday afternoon due to cardio-respiratory arrest at the M.G.H. Healthcare.

Advtg.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of people stood in a long queue to pay homage to the singer as well as celebrities from the movie world at the farm house.

The singer’s family performed the last rites.

The mortal remains were brought to the farmhouse on Friday evening.

Advtg.

On Friday, a large number of people gathered at his residence here to have a last glimpse of the singer and pay their respects.

Later in the evening, his body was taken in a van to his farmhouse at Thamaraipakkam. Enroute several people stood on the pavement and bade SPB a tearful goodbye.

On August 5, in a Facebook post, the 74-year-old SPB said that he was suffering from a very mild attack of coronavirus and had got himself hospitalised to take a rest.

Advtg.

He had said that though the doctors had advised him to stay at home and take a rest, he decided to be in a hospital, as at home his family members would get concerned.

SPB hoped to get discharged from the hospital in two days. But it was not to be.

–IANS

vj/dpb

Advtg.
Previous articleLakshya Handa roped in for ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club’s Gandii Baat season 5
Next articleRusso brothers’ crime drama ‘Cherry’ acquired by Apple

Related Articles

News

Full police honours for legendary SP Balasubramaniam

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami announced that the mortal remains of famous playback singer and Padma awardee S.P. Balasurahmanyam, popularly known...
Read more
News

Legendary singer SP Balasubramaniam funeral on Saturday

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Famous playback singer and Padma awardee SP Balasubramaniam, popular as SPB or Balu in the movie world and who recorded over 40,000...
Read more
News

Arjun Rampal tests Covid negative, to re-test in 4 days

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has tested Covid negative. Rampal took to his verified Twitter account on Friday to share the news with...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Mortal remains of legendary singer SPB laid to rest 1

Deepika, Sara, Shraddha in NCB net, being questioned in drugs case...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Hours after Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case, Shraddha Kapoor and...
Mortal remains of legendary singer SPB laid to rest 2

Aadar Jain: Shooting 'Hello Charlie' was distraction from pandemic stress

Priyank Sharma dedicates his upcoming role attire to his 'father' and 'grandfather' in a gratitude-filled post!

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma dedicates his upcoming role attire...

Russo brothers' crime drama 'Cherry' acquired by Apple

Russo brothers’ crime drama ‘Cherry’ acquired by Apple

Mortal remains of legendary singer SPB laid to rest 2

Mortal remains of legendary singer SPB laid to rest

Gandii Baat

Lakshya Handa roped in for ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club’s Gandii Baat...

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks