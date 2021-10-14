Movie Review | Rashmi Rocket: Not just a sports flick

- Advertisement -

Rashmi Rocket movie review is here. The Indian Hindi-language drama is directed by Akarsh Khurana and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya. The film features Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, alongside Priyanshu Painyuli and Abhishek Banerjee.

Rashmi Rocket premieres on 15 October 2021 on ZEE5.

Rashmi Rocket Movie Review

Inspired by true events, Rashmi Rocket is the uplifting story of a small-town girl Rashmi Vira (Taapsee Pannu), a born sprinter who overcomes all odds to become a National-level champion and a record holder.

But suddenly as the rising sun is about to shine more brightly on her, Rashmi is forced to undergo a gender test in which she fails and the National hero becomes the villain, a topic of pun troll and hatred. Is she a woman or a man?

Nanda Periyasamy’s enthralling story and Aniruddha Guha’s effective screenplay especially from the point Rashmi is taken for test and additional screenplay and dialogues from Kanika Dhillon and of course Akarsh Khurana’s to the point direction makes Rashmi Rocket an engaging watch.

The courtroom drama is interesting and is able to highlight the plight of women athletes who face humiliation due to this age old prejudice rule.

Taapsee Pannu is striking one again, an ideal choice but why no work on her accent was done. Playing the role of a girl born in Kutch Bhuj she sounds like a North Indian.

Priyanshu Painyuli is fantastic as the supportive husband. Abhishek Banerjee is good as the concerned vakil.

Supriya Pilgaonkar is outstanding. Mantra is good as the coach.

Final words

Rashmi Rocket is not just a sports flick; it’s about finding your identity and pride in this prejudice.