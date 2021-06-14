Mrinal Dutt recalls 40 days' road trip in Australia while shooting

Adv.

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Actor Mrinal Dutt, who is excited about his newly show “Khwabon Ke Parindey”, recalled how he, along with the crew, stayed at 12 different locations over 40 days of shooting on the go.

“We left Melbourne with a convoy of eight cars, each driving their own, including the actors and the camera team. Over our 40-day journey, we stayed at 10 to 12 different places, where we shot for four to five days each. The shooting felt like we left home behind and we were all present in each and every moment happening in front of us,” Mrinal recalled.

He added: “I was living the character of Dixit in the literal sense and the entire journey felt surreal, where we did everything together. The whole crew felt like a family and it was home away from home. The experience of filming on the go is absolutely incredible.”

The show Khwabon Ke Parindey streams on Voot.

