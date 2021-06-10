Mrinal Dutt tries ‘to break free from his own self’

Adv.

Mrinal Dutt has been one of the most active actors during the lockdown who has been shooting and has had back-to-back releases, right from Hello Mini seasons 2 and 3 to His Storyy to 55km/sec and now, Khwabon Ke Parindey on Voot. The actor truly has a lot to offer to his fans, not just in quantity but also in quality.

Talking about the same, Mrinal says, ”Dixit is someone who hasn’t been exposed to the world and has surely never taken a road trip, someone who has always been in a secure environment and has not experienced life if in its true sense beyond his own cocoon. It was truly amazing to find and explore Dixit.”

He further says, “The character has a beautiful graph, and the way he opens up in his journey and discovers himself – my heart went out for this character, even during the readings. Dixit is all heart. While circumstances did not allow him do that, it is his friends that enabled him to find himself and be unapologetic about it. Playing Dixit was an amazing experience and I am excited for people to see it.”



Trust Mrinal to bring diversity to your screens and do it well. Transitioning from his character Preet in His Storyy to Dixit in this Voot series is one that one will notice. While he played someone who is free-spirited and has come to terms with his reality as Preet.

In Khwabon Ke Parindey, his character is seen trying to break free from his own self and the journey that he takes with his friends enriches him in more ways than one. It is this journey that goes on to highlight just how these characters are nothing but two sides of the same coin, one wherein we want to express our individuality and the other, where we are on a journey to be free to discover ourselves.