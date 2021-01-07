Bollywood News

Mrunal Thakur: Always encourage girls to be their own superhero

By Glamsham Editorial
Priya's Mask Comic Mrunal Thakur
Priya's Mask Comic Mrunal Thakur (pic courtesy: priyashakti.com)
Actress Mrunal Thakur feels that it is important for young girls to learn to be strong and be their own superhero.

“I have encouraged young parents around me to enrol their girls into learning self defence skills so they don’t find themselves dependent on men around them. I want every young girl to know that she is her own superhero. Beyond the strength of Wonder Woman and Bat Woman, lies within her the inner strength to fight against every adversity that comes her way,” says Mrunal.

The actress spoke about superheroes and young girls in the context of the animation series “Priya’s Mask”, where she has lent her voice.

The series has been named a ‘Gender Equality Champion’ by UN Women. Created by US-based media house Rattapallax founder, documentary filmmaker, and technologist Ram Devineni, “Priya’s Mask” is written by Shubhra Prakash, with illustrations and animation by Syd Fini, Hamid Bahrami and Neda Kazemifar.

This particular series marks the protagonist Priya imagined as a gutsy girl. Set against the backdrop of Jodhpur, the narrative re-tells the escapades of an eight-year-old Meena and her working mother who nurses Covid-19 infected patients and their cumulative sacrifices. The series also has Vidya Balan lending her voice.

Talking about voicing an animated character, Mrunal Thakur says, “I have never had the good fortune of being taught about powerful women as a young girl. Our heroes were limited and I craved to see more women in places of authority. Priya is a survivor and a fighter. I am making my nieces and nephews take to the comic series with equal gusto because feminism isn’t just for girls. It is as important to prepare our boys for these powerful women.”

This year, Mrunal will be seen in “Jersey” and “Toofan”.  –ians/ym/vnc

