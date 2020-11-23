Advtg.
Bollywood News

Mrunal Thakur: Few filmmakers envision women characters with equal footing

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Actress Mrunal Thakur feels that very few filmmakers give equal footing to women characters in their movies.

According to her, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is one of those filmmakers who treats female characters in fheir films well.

“There are very few filmmakers who envision a story that gives its women characters an equal footing. In the best of Rakeysh’s works, one can see how beautifully he layers his women. Be it Soha Ali Khan’s Sonia in ‘Rang De Basanti’ or the female characters in ‘Delhi 6’ or ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’, his women are memorable,” said Mrunal.

Advtg.

She will be seen in Mehra’s next film “Toofan” alongside Farhan Akhtar.

“In ‘Toofan’ my character is an anchor to the narrative despite not being the driving force of the plot. It was a beautiful experience working with Farhan and Rakeysh. They subconsciously help you push yourself to explore things you haven’t tried. The little nuances they bring to their work teaches you so much,” she said.

“I have learnt so much from ‘Toofan’, most importantly (the fact) that women in new-age narratives aren’t ornamental. They have a solid ground to stand on and the male actors like Farhan facilitate that,” said Mrunal.

Advtg.

About Mehra, she felt he is a filmmaker who tells “stories of interest and his characters are well fleshed out and nuanced, who stay in your heart even after the film is long over.”

–IANS

nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleThe Undertaker says final farewell to WWE Universe
Next articleBAFTA comes to India to identify, nurture new talent

Related Articles

IPL

The Undertaker says final farewell to WWE Universe

IANS - 0
Stamford (the US), Nov 23 (IANS) Wrestling legend The Undertaker has laid his stellar career to rest with an emotional farewell at Survivor Series.The...
Read more
IPL

Suryakumar should've made cut in Indian team for Aus tour, feels Lara

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) West Indies legend Brian Lara has termed Suryakumar Yadav "a class player" and feels that the 30-year-old should have...
Read more
IPL

CA confirm full BBL 10 schedule; Perth, Melbourne awarded matches

IANS - 0
Melbourne, Nov 23 (IANS) Western Australia, New South Wales and Victoria have been confirmed host matches in the upcoming edition of the Big Bash...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks