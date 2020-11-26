Mrunal Thakur heads to Chandigarh for final schedule of 'Jersey'

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Actress Mrunal Thakur is all geared up to shoot the final schedule of her upcoming film, Jersey, in Chandigarh. She says she is a little scared of working amidst the pandemic but feels it is a collectively moral responsibility to finish the film.

“When we decided to go back to work, we had anticipated this situation. It is worrisome but I have complete faith in my team. If we follow guidelines and adopt the strictest measures, we will be able to conclude the film without many hassles,” she said about shooting for the Shahid Kapoor starrer.

Mrunal said the unit was ready with adequate amenities.

“We have doctors and sanitary officers on set who keep an eye on things to reduce the chance of us coming in contact with the virus. At this given point of time, we can hope for better time and with a vaccine in the vicinity, we will be able to pull through the phase,” said the actress.

“Completing the film is a priority because how long can we keep work on hold, people are struggling to put food on their tables. A film is not made up of its stars alone. The entire unit is family and while I can afford to sit at home, I know that if I don’t work, my unit will not get paid. It’s a collectively moral responsibility. Does it scare me? A little, yes but the financial burden on people is so much a reality that we need to bear in mind,” she added.

Jersey is a sports drama and a remake of the Telugu hit of the same name.

–IANS

nn/vnc