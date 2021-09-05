Mugdha Godse, Shama Sikander thank spiritual guru, staff on Teachers' Day

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) While actress Shama Sikander celebrated Teachers’ Day with her staff who always take care of her in thick and thin, Mugdha Godse thanked all her teachers who helped her to discover who she is and developed her into a confident girl.

‘Fashion’ actress Mugdha said, “I owe everything to my teacher my spiritual Master ‘Tarneiv’ ji. I am also grateful to my parents and all my teachers. They have been huge learning in my life! The biggest thing a teacher does to anyone is that they fill us with belief and confidence. They make us feel and know that we are not inferior to anyone and can be world-beaters. When we are down, their words and arm around the shoulder work like magic.”

Mugdha also added, “I have met numerous mentors across platforms and I want to thank each one of them on this Teachers’ Day. I would not be where I am without their contribution. This is an important day and lets all celebrate this day and I offer my sincerest gratitude to my Guru and master.”

Shama, popular for her work in TV shows like ‘Yeh Meri Life Hai’, ‘Seven’, ‘Baal Veer’, web series like ‘Maaya’, also took time out to spend with her house staff.

Shama said, “It’s a beautiful symbiotic link between my staff and me. They take really great care of me and my family and we always do the same and more. We see that they and their families are doing well, mentally, physically and financially as well as much as we can. This Teachers’ Day I would be discussing and having an open talk on emotional and mental well-being and what we could do better for one another. The staff is an extended family and it’s my duty to do my best for them as they always do that for me.”

–IANS

aru/kr