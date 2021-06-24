Mukta Arts’ ’36 FARMHOUSE’ launched

Adv.

Mukta Arts next film venture ’36 Farm House’ was launched today in Lonavala. The film is directed by Gujarati filmmaker Vipul Mehta, who has given the biggest grosser to Gujarati cinema ever with his comedy-drama film ‘Chaal Jeevi Laiye’, running for 75 weeks in cinema halls.

Speaking on this announcement, Subhash Ghai said, “Like all our mahurats which Mukta Arts is known for, we launched the film today in Lonavala with the entire starcast. An actor playing the granny Madhuri Bhatia in the film gave the mahurat clap to the youngest heroine Barkha Singh and the director broke the auspicious cocunut while I switched on the camera.”

He added, “We have been working vigorously on developing stories and scripts for the last four years for Mukta Arts and we are very happy to go on floors with our first venture 36 Farmhouse.”

Adv.

The Cast of 36 FARMHOUSE include Amol Parashar, Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra, Ashvini Kalsekar. Directed by Vipul Mehta with the executive producer Vishal Gandhi, the flm is produced by Mukta Arts Ltd and Zee Studios.