Bollywood News

Mukul Chadda begins shoot for new digital show on birthday

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Actor Mukul Chadda had a working birthday on Tuesday. He thinks it was auspicious for him to have begun shooting for a new digital project on his birthday.

“The details of the digital show will be under wraps for a while. I think it’s auspicious to have begun shooting for this project on my birthday. I’m grateful to spend this day starting another new project,” said Mukul.

“It’s an exciting and different role, and I can’t wait for it to be announced to everyone soon,” he added.

This year has been about experimenting with different roles for “The Office” actor.

Meanwhile, his crime thriller series, “Bicchoo Ka Khel”, will arrive on an OTT platform soon.

After essaying contemporary urban characters in many ventures, Mukul is excited about being seen as a smalltown halwaai’s assistant in “Bicchoo Ka Khel”.

–IANS

nn/vnc

