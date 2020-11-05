Mukul Chadda: Enjoy playing complex characters

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Actor Mukul Chadda says the fear of being stereotyped always lurks in the life of an actor, and that is the reason why he looks for something new in each project.

Mukul will be seen essaying a halwaai’s assistant in web series “Bichoo Ka Khel”.

“I am glad that the makers of ‘Bichoo Ka Khel’ trusted me with the character that stood in contrast with the work I have done in the past. As an actor, you’re worried about being stereotyped and so when an opportunity to try something different comes along, nothing beats that,” Mukul said.

“The character I portray is that of a smalltown halwaai, who also engages in other small time unscrupulous activities. I always enjoy playing complex characters, and with ‘Bichoo Ka Khel’, I got the opportunity to play not only a flawed character, but also one that’s set in a very different milieu from the ones I’ve played previously,” he added.

Mukul is known for featuring in the Indian version of “The Office”, besides “Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu” and short film “Banana Bread”.

“Bichoo Ka Khel”, a crime-thriller, touches upon the themes of crime, revenge, and politics. The show will stream on November 18 on ALTBalaji.

