Home Bollywood News

Multiplex Association of India look forward to welcoming back moviegoers

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Multiplex Association of India on Wednesday said that they wholeheartedly welcome the Government of India decision allowing cinemas to reopen across the country, starting October 15.

Reacting to the Unlock 5.0 notification issued by the Home Ministry, Multiplex Association of India issued a statement saying: “Millions of movie lovers, employees of the cinema exhibition sector, along with the entire film industry were eagerly awaiting this announcement. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting for their support and guidance.”

They are committed to ensure a safe, secure and a hygienic cinema-going experience for the movie lovers of India.

Advtg.

“We would continue to assign top-most priority to the health and well-being of our guests and employees,” read the statement.

“An urgent permission from the State Governments to reopen cinemas in their States would go a substantial distance in ensuring that the cinema exhibition sector is able to quickly recover from the dire economic and financial impact of the epidemic.”

They are looking forward to “welcoming back moviegoers to a safe and an amazing brand new experience at our cinemas”.

Advtg.

Theatres in India were shut since March to curb the spread of the Covid pandemic. –ians/nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleAbhishek Bachchan: The best news of the week!!!!

Related Articles

News

Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee test Covid positive

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Star couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have contracted the Coronavirus. On Wednesday, Gurmeet took to Twitter and announced...
Read more
News

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ to release in Australia, New Zealand, UAE

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb has been confirmed for release in Australia, New Zealand and UAE on November 9.
Read more
News

Amitabh Bachchan: I am a pledged organ donor

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Amitabh Bachchan is a pledged organ donor and says he is bearing the giving of life to another. Big...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Multiplex Association of India look forward to welcoming back moviegoers 1

Multiplex Association of India look forward to welcoming back moviegoers

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Multiplex Association of India on Wednesday said that they wholeheartedly welcome the Government of India decision allowing cinemas to reopen across the...
Multiplex Association of India look forward to welcoming back moviegoers 2

Abhishek Bachchan: The best news of the week!!!!

Multiplexes to reopen with 50% seating from Oct 15

Multiplexes to reopen with 50% seating from Oct 15

Suhana Khan: I didn't get my skin lightened, I would never

Suhana Khan: I didn’t get my skin lightened, I would never

'Badla' actor Tony Luke: I believe in versatility

‘Badla’ actor Tony Luke: I believe in versatility

Multiplex Association of India look forward to welcoming back moviegoers 2

When Vijay Varma out-spammed a spam account

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks