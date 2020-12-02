Bollywood News

Mumbai Court grants bail to Showik Chakraborty in drugs case (Ld)

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) A Mumbai Special NDPS Court on Wednesday granted bail to Showik Chakraborty — the brother of Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty — three months after he was arrested in a narcotics case.

Showik, 24, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs related case on September 4, as part of the investigations into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput almost six months ago.

Through his lawyer Satish Maneshinde, Showik had applied for bail in November which was rejected by the Special Court, but in his second appeal, he had cited a recent Supreme Court verdict which said that statements to the NCB officers are not admissible as evidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among other things, the NCB had alleged that Rhea and Showik were part of a narcotics syndicate and the siblings were involved in drug deals, had links with the drugs cartels and peddlers from whom they procured drugs and made payments.

The NCB came into the picture after the Enforcement Directorate started probing certain money-laundering charges in Sushant Singh’s death and came across some social media chats from Rhea’s mobile phone, suggesting alleged drugs links.

Rhea, 28 was arrested by the NCB on September 8 and granted bail after a month on October 7, even as over two dozen persons, including Bollywood-linked persons, narcotics peddlers, suppliers and financers have been arrested or interrogated.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its recent ruling the SC said that no confession made to a police officer shall be taken into account in order to convict an accused under the NDPS Act.

Sushant Singh was found hanging at his Bandra home on June 14, sparking off a huge political controversy, an upheaval in Bollywood besides multiple probes by the Mumbai Police, Patna Police, Central Bureau of Investigation, ED and the NCB.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

qn/dpb

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRadhika Apte-starrer 'A Call To Spy' to get digital release in India
Next articleEllen Page changes name to Elliot, announces being 'trans'

Related Articles

IPL

Bengal T20 Challenge: Shahbaz guides Tapan to win over Bagan

IANS - 0
Kolkata, Dec 2 (IANS) Tapan Memorial registered thumping five-wicket victory over Mohun Bagan, thanks to skipper Shahbaz Ahamad's 24-ball 51, in the Bengal T20...
Read more
IPL

If they can keep wide yorker fields, we can switch-hit: Maxwell

IANS - 0
Canberra, Dec 2 (IANS) Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, whose use of switch-hit and reverse sweep has been criticised by Ian Chappell as unfair and...
Read more
IPL

T Natarajan shows 'character' on international debut

IANS - 0
Canberra, Dec 2 (IANS) While India had a number of heroes in Wednesday's win in the third ODI against Australia -- Hardik Pandya, Ravindra...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Mumbai Court grants bail to Showik Chakraborty in drugs case (Ld) 1

Ava: Cliches kill the thrills (IANS Review; Rating: * * )

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Ava (film on Netflix); Cast: Jessica Chastain, Colin Farrell, John Malkovich, Geena Davis, Jess Weixler, Common; Direction: Tate Taylor; Rating: * * (two stars)BY...
Mumbai Court grants bail to Showik Chakraborty in drugs case (Ld) 2

Bengal T20 Challenge: Shahbaz guides Tapan to win over Bagan

Taylor Swift pic courtesy instagram

Taylor Swift shows the glimpse of “Love Story”

Rapper Drake and Barack Obama

Drake gets Barack Obama’s ‘Thumbs up’ to play him in biopic

Mumbai Court grants bail to Showik Chakraborty in drugs case (Ld) 3

Dec 9 SC hearing not on BCCI office-bearers' tenure: Amicus curiae

Mumbai Court grants bail to Showik Chakraborty in drugs case (Ld) 4

If they can keep wide yorker fields, we can switch-hit: Maxwell

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020