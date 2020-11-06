Advtg.
Bollywood News

Mumbai girl Rasika Dugal finds night shoot in Ooty 'not so easy'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai girl Rasika Dugal finds night shoot in Ooty 'not so easy' 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Being from Mumbai, shooting in the hills in cold winter nights is not an easy deal for Rasika Dugal. The actress on Friday shared her experience of shooting in Ooty for an upcoming web series.

A photograph she posted on her verified Instagram account has Rasika sitting on a bed in a hoodie jacket, covered with a blanket.

“Night shoots in the hills ! Not so easy for the Bombay peeps. Getting back to the grind ……well sometimes just hiding in the hood,” Rasika captioned her photo.

Advtg.

The actress is currently shooting in Ooty for the second season of the web series “Out Of Love”. In the show, Rasika plays physician Dr Meera Kapoor, the female lead.

The actress is currently seen in the web series “A Suitable Boy” and “Mirzapur Season 2”.

–IANS

Advtg.

abh/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleAmol Parashar wants to explore Goa in between work
Next articleShoojit Sircar: Big B is never intimidating

Related Articles

News

Rasika Dugal’s work in A Suitable Boy and Mirzapur Season 2 opens to rave reviews!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Rasika Dugal walks away with rave reviews for A Suitable Boy and Mirzapur Season 2
Read more
News

Rasika Dugal: Hope the chase for numbers doesn't set into OTT world

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal feels there is a lot to celebrate as far as the advent of the OTT culture goes,...
Read more
News

Rasika Dugal: Reusing clothes is part of my personality

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal is a rare celebrity who does not shy away from admitting that she reuses clothes."I don't buy...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Mumbai girl Rasika Dugal finds night shoot in Ooty 'not so easy' 2

Shoojit Sircar: Big B is never intimidating

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar says Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most fascinating actors to work with.The two have worked together...
Mumbai girl Rasika Dugal finds night shoot in Ooty 'not so easy' 3

Mumbai girl Rasika Dugal finds night shoot in Ooty 'not so...

Mumbai girl Rasika Dugal finds night shoot in Ooty 'not so easy' 4

Amol Parashar wants to explore Goa in between work

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

SRH win toss, choose to bowl vs RCB in Eliminator

Mumbai girl Rasika Dugal finds night shoot in Ooty 'not so easy' 5

Nagarjuna wraps up shoot for 'Wild Dog' in Manali

Mumbai girl Rasika Dugal finds night shoot in Ooty 'not so easy' 6

Farhan Akhtar defines his food for soul in vacay post

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks