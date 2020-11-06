Mumbai girl Rasika Dugal finds night shoot in Ooty 'not so easy'

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Being from Mumbai, shooting in the hills in cold winter nights is not an easy deal for Rasika Dugal. The actress on Friday shared her experience of shooting in Ooty for an upcoming web series.

A photograph she posted on her verified Instagram account has Rasika sitting on a bed in a hoodie jacket, covered with a blanket.

“Night shoots in the hills ! Not so easy for the Bombay peeps. Getting back to the grind ……well sometimes just hiding in the hood,” Rasika captioned her photo.

The actress is currently shooting in Ooty for the second season of the web series “Out Of Love”. In the show, Rasika plays physician Dr Meera Kapoor, the female lead.

The actress is currently seen in the web series “A Suitable Boy” and “Mirzapur Season 2”.

–IANS

