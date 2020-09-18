Home Bollywood News

Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) recovers 1.418 kg narcotics

By Glamsham Editorial
Continuing its operation against the drugs trade in Mumbai, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has detained four drug peddlers as part of its investigations into the drugs angle in the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, an official said here on Friday.

Carrying out raids in Mumbai’s Powai and Andheri suburbs, besides Thane, the NCB has recovered a total quantity of 1.418 kg of contrabands like Charas and Ganja.

Following a statement by one drug supplier, Ankush Arneja, who was arrested on September 13, the NCB raided the home of one Rahil Rafat Vishra alias Sam, who supplied Charas to him (Arneja).

“We have recovered 928 gm Charas and Rs 4,36,000 cash from Vishra’s home late on Thursday,” said a NCB official.

Again based on Arneja’s statement of another drug peddler Rohan Talwar, the NCB raised the latter’s home to recover 10 gm Ganja.

Talwar’s interrogation led the NCB to another person named Nogthoung from whom 370 gm Ganja was found, said the NCB.

Nogthoung revealed the name of his associate Vishal Salve who was also caught and the NCB recovered 110 gm Ganja from him.

All have been detained and further investigations are in progress as the NCB attempts to unravel the alleged nexus of Bollywood with the drugs mafia and its possible links with Sushant’s death.

In its actions last weekend, the NCB had arrested six drug peddlers or suppliers, plus one from Goa as more raids are likely over the next few days. –IANS/qn/in

