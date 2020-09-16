Home Bollywood News

Mumbai Police beef up security for Bachchans

By Glamsham Editorial

After Samajwadi MP Jaya Bachchan spoke in Parliament against the vilification of Bollywood by insiders, the Maharashtra Police tightened security for the Bachchan family, a Minister said on Wednesday.

Simultaneously, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Nitesh Narayan Rane demanded protection for one Rohan Rai, a small-time actor who reportedly planned to marry his former live-in partner Disha Salian.

A Mumbai Police team will deploy an extra security cordon outside the Bachchans’ residence at Juhu in view of the increased threat perceptions following Jaya’s comments.

Advtg.

“The police will increase the security to the Bachchan family after they faced trolling and harassment in the wake of Jaya Bachchan’s statements in the Rajya Sabha,” Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh told media persons on Wednesday afternoon.

Besides, the Mumbai Police Cyber Cell will also probe trolling and virulent social media posts targeted at the Bachchans.

The developments came a day after Jaya Bachchan sought government support for the film industry and also attacked those tarnishing the image of the entertainment world.

Advtg.

“Just because of a few persons, you cannot tarnish the entire industry. ‘Jis thali mein khaate hain, ussi mein chhed karte hain’ (biting the hand that feeds),” she said in a loaded statement without taking names.

Her comments in the country’s supreme law-making body were welcomed by several top Bollywood personalities but also attracted the ire of many others.

In a related development, Rane has shot off a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to demand security for Rai.

Advtg.

Salian was the talent manager of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and Rane contends Rai could be a ‘key link’ in the entire case.

Rai is believed to be hiding somewhere in Mangaluru in Karnataka since Salian’s death on June 8 in Malad, followed by Sushant’s death on June 14 at his Bandra home.

Rane claimed that Rai was never questioned in the case and his statement could be crucial for the Central Bureau of Investigation to unravel the connection behind the deaths of Salian and Sushant. –IANS/qn/tsb/bg

Advtg.
Previous articleMukul Dev in film on revolutionary Kartar Singh Sarabha
Next articleNamit Das’ short film Tape is about ‘finding your song’

Related Articles

News

Nitesh Rane: Will spill ‘secrets’ to CBI if Rohan does not come forward

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has made shocking claims about the mysterious deaths of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput and his manager...
Read more
News

Disha Salian’s fiance Rohan can unravel mystery

Glamsham Editorial - 0
In a sensational twist to the mysterious suicide of Disha Salian, former manager of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, BJP MLA...
Read more
News

Pooja Bhatt concerned about people who are 'too battered and broken'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) With Bollywood facing allegations of being a drug hub, actress-director Pooja Bhatt has asked if anyone cares about people in...
Read more

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks