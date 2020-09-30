Mumbai Police summons Anurag Kashyap in MeToo case

Advtg.

Mumbai Police have issued summons to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in connection with the sexual harassment charges levelled against him by actress Payal Ghosh. Kashyap has been summoned to appear at Versova Police Station on Thursday.

“A summons has been served to Anurag Kashyap by Versova police station to appear on 1.10.2020 for investigation of offence registered against him,” reads an official statement shared by the Mumbai Police.

The summons by Mumbai Police to Kashyap has been issued just a day after Payal had a meeting with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday. The actress was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale and her advocate Nitin Satpute.

Alleging that there is a threat to the actress’ life, her lawyer has submitted a letter to the governor seeking Y-category security for Payal and himself. –ians/abh/vnc