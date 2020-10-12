Advtg.
Mumbai's 'batti gul': Bollywood celebs express shock

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Several Bollywood personalities expressed concerns after Mumbai and surrounding area were hit by a sudden power failure on Monday, affecting daily life.

All the power companies — MahaVitaran, Adani, Tata and BEST — confirmed the development but declined to comment.

Here’s what our celebs had to say:

Amitabh Bachchan urged everyone to stay calm: “Entire city in power outage .. somehow managing this message .. keep calm all shall be well.”

Singer Armaan Malik mentioned: “Lights out #powercut”.

Filmmaker Guneet Monga expressed her concern over the situation saying it has never happened before. “Full Mumbai and Navi Mumbai – no bijli !! Never happened before !! What’s happening ? #mumbaipowercut,” Monga tweeted.

Actor-comedian Vir Das quipped: “It’s hard to get things done in Mumbai without power. Also… the electricity is gone.”

Gulshan Devaiah wrote a message loaded with puns: “Adani ki Disha Patani Tata ka Bye Bye #CurrentMood #mumbaipowercut.”

Actress Suchitra krishnamoorthi questioned: “Andhera in #Andheri. Whats with the power cuts ? i have 16 floors to climb now.”

Anupam Kher said: “Batti gul #powercut.”

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit said that he has never seen such a power failure.

“In the history of #Mumbai, the city has never seen such a power failure and this grid failure is a massive symptom of a failing administration who manages governance thru PR drives. #poweroutage #powercut,” he wrote.

–IANS

dc/vnc

