Music composer Vipin Patwa unveils his first non-film song

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Music composer Vipin Patwa, known for his work in Bollywood films like De De Pyaar De and Hum Chaar, has collaborated with singer Anirudh Kaushal for his first non-film song titled Sach manu ya fareb.

“‘Sach manu ya fareb’ has been written and sung by Anirudh Kaushal. He is a newcomer and he has done an amazing work in this song. The music video of the song was beautifully shot in Chandigarh and it revolves around Anirudh. The song is made keeping in mind the youth of our country. It is a sincere effort from all of us and I always believe that a new talent brings in a lot more energy to a song,” said Vipin.

Anirudh shared that he wrote the song in November 2019. “Everyone in my family loved the lyrics and that is where my father and I thought that we should release this song. I was very fortunate to get in contact with Mr. Vipin Patwa who composed the song and has been a guiding force since then,” he said.

“The audio of the song got ready in February 2020 and I along with my father went to Mumbai to meet Mr Vipin Patwa for the recording of the song. Shortly after recording the song, lockdown happened and everything came to a halt. It was only in August when the government relaxed the rules and regulations for the pandemic that we were able to do the video shoot for the song,” he added.

