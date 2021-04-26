Music fraternity mourns Pandit Rajan Mishra’s demise

Adv.

The world of music is mourning the death of Pandit Rajan Mishra, who passed away in Delhi on Sunday. Classical singer Rajan Mishra of the Rajan and Sajan Mishra duo breathed his last at the Capital’s St Stephen Hospital due to Covid-related complications. He was 70.

Singer Lata Mangeshkar tweeted: “Mujhe abhi pata chala ki bahut guni shastriya gayak Padma Bhushan Sangeet Natak Akademi puraskar se sammanit Pandit Rajan Mishra ji ka nidhan hua hai. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti pradan kare. Meri samvedanaayein unke pariwar ke saath hai (I have come to know gifted classical singer and Padma Bhushan, Sangeet Natak Akademi award-winning Pandit Rajan Mishra ji is no more. I’m heartbroken. May his soul rest in peace. I offer my condolences to his family).”

Singer Hariharan posted on Instagram: “I am really sad to inform that another great soul has departed from us last night, Padma Bhushan Pandit Rajan Mishra was one of the doyens of Hindustani Classical music belonging to the Benaras gharana who inspired millions with his art and talent. It is a great loss to the music fraternity and all music lovers. May god bless his soul and give strength to his family.

Poet and lyricist Prasoon Joshi wrote: “Sad to know of Pt Rajan Mishra’s demise. Fortunate to have spent sometime with him. A voice with depth of devotion and purity, My deepest condolences for the bereaved family.”

Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani shared: “The passing of Pt. Rajan Mishra ji is a loss to all of India, and all of music. Far too many stalwarts of knowledge and culture have left us of late. It’s a sorely depleted world.”

Singer Shreya Ghoshal tweeted: “Pt. Rajan Mishra ji is no more with us.. End of an era. His music has been an integral part of my growing up. Really pains to know that he succumbed to covid followed by cardiac arrest. Heart breaking. Rest in peace.”

Composer Salim-Merchant posted: “Heartbreaking news – Padma Bhushan Shri Rajan Mishra ji left us today. He died of Covid in Delhi. He was a renowned classical singer of the Benaras Gharana and was one half of the brother duo pandit Rajan Sajan Mishra. My condolences to the Family. Om Shanti.”

Singer Sona Mohapatra wrote: “#OmShanti. Their rendition of Raaga Jaijaiwanti was one of my favourites. Class 9. I would wake up every day to it. #RIP a new hole everyday #COVID19.”