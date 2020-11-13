Advtg.
Bollywood News

Musicians, brain scientists unite for an event

By Glamsham Editorial
New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) The Last Dance, to be held on November 18 virtually, will feature talks and performances by brain scientists and musicians.

Attendees can get to learn about new research suggesting that lifestyle factors can slow the progression of brain disease and positively affect brain health.

They can also explore the creation and reinterpretation of a song in different musical styles and know how this is reflected in the brain.

This is the third in a series of events between the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM), UC San Francisco (UCSF) Memory and Aging Center, and the Global Brain Health Institute (GBHI) — a partnership exploring music, science and the brain.

Presenters will consider the relationships of music, improvisation and the resilient brain.

Experts like Bruce Miller, MD; Kaitlin Casaletto, PhD; Lee Jones, MD; Charles Limb, MD (UCSF), David Stull (SFCM), Kimberly Cole (musician) and Molly Miller (musician) will be part of the event.

–IANS

nn/vnc

