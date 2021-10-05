Mythological shows are institutions to educate society: Dinesh Mehta

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Actor Dinesh Mehta who was last seen in the show ‘Santoshi Maa – Sunayein Vrat Kathayein’ in the role of Lord Shiva, is all set for his upcoming show ‘Bal Krishna’. The actor will be seen playing Lord Shiva again.

When asked how he feels about it, he says: “When one’s heart is full of devotion, there is no room for impure thoughts in one’s mind. And a person like me who is all devoted to Lord Shiva will not only enjoy playing such a role but also respect the opportunity. I’m really excited because the role of Shiva is powerful and quite challenging. I will always have regard for such opportunity being devoted to God.”

- Advertisement -

Dinesh started his showbiz career with a fashion-based reality show that aired on MTV. Later he appeared in many shows like ‘Naagin’, ‘Ye Hai Mohabbatein’, ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’, ‘Dharmakshetra’, ‘Buddha’ and ‘Suryaputra Karn’. He feels mythological shows are institutions to educate society about our origin.

He adds: “Mythology is an important part of any culture. It plays a large role in the rituals followed in society, and in the way our community thinks and functions. So I feel great to educate myself by being part of such stories. Actually we get to learn something new everyday. In our country, we are all thrilled when festivals arrive or when we visit some significant temples or places. We love to enjoy them but are we confident enough to explain to our coming generations? I feel such shows are institutions to educate society about our origin.”

- Advertisement -

–IANS

ila/kr