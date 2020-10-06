Advtg.
Home Bollywood News

‘Naagin’ star Zuber K Khan dedicates new romantic film to SRK

By Glamsham Editorial
'Naagin' star Zuber K Khan dedicates new romantic film to SRK
Zuber K Khan
Advtg.

Zuber K Khan has dedicated his upcoming romantic film to superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

The actor, popular as the paranormal investigator Ritvik in the fantasy TV series “Naagin”, incidentally also has “Nyaay: The Justice” coming up, which is based on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

His romantic film is titled “Dadhke Dil Baar Baar”, and his co-stars “Poster Boys” actress Samiksha Bhatnagar.

Advtg.

” ‘Nyaay: The Justice’ should be out soon. After that, ‘Dhadke Dil Baar Baar’ is an out and out Bollywood romantic film. We all have grown up watching romantic movies,” said Zuber K Khan.

He dedicates the love story to SRK, who has starred in the maximum number of romantic films, notably “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”, “Dil To Pagal Hai” and “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”.

“He is someone who has hugely inspired me. I want to emulate him in every way possible. Not just me, he is an inspiration to millions across the globe. The film has major twists and turns, and I am sure the audience is going to love it,” said Zuber K Khan.  –ians/nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleAkshay Oberoi: Always searching for characters to stretch myself as actor
Next articleDDCA elections: Consensus on Rohan Jaitley, not on other 5 seats

Related Articles

News

AajTak to pay Rs. 1L fine, air apology for broadcasting fake tweets about SSR

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The News Broadcasting Standard Authority (NBSA) has imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on AajTak and sought a public apology from...
Read more
News

Shweta Singh Kirti: shared a verse from Bhagvad Gita

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput is still looking for answers and will wait for justice patiently, his sister Shweta...
Read more
News

SC to hear PIL for court-monitored CBI probe into Disha Salian’s death

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will hear the PIL seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks