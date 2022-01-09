Nafisa Ali tests positive for Covid, hospitalised in Goa

- Advertisement -

Veteran actress Nafisa Ali has tested positive and has been hospitalised in Goa. She says she has high fever but is doing better.

Nafisa posted a picture on Instagram from the hospital, showing her bed number and called it “lucky number 7”.

“Guess what I have ! A lucky number 7 bed !! High fever and throat congested but doing better with my super medical team in Goa,” she wrote as the caption.

The 64-year-old actress added: “Hope to be allowed home in a few days for self isolation….#covidpositive.”

Nafisa will next be seen sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming film ‘Uunchai’.

‘Uunchai’ is directed by Sooraj Barjatya. It also stars Parineeti Chopra along with Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani.