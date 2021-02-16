ADVERTISEMENT
Nagarjuna wraps up shoot for ‘Brahmastra’

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni has wrapped up his portions for the upcoming fantasy adventure film Brahmastra

By Glamsham Editorial
Nagarjuna Akkineni with Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Ayan Mukherjee on Brahmastra sets
Telugu superstar Nagarjuna has wrapped up his portions for the upcoming fantasy adventure film Brahmastra, the actor tweeted a slew of pictures from the set on Tuesday while sharing the news.

In the images, the star is seen posing with co-actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and director Ayan Mukerjee.

“And it’s a wrap for me on #Brahmastra . Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08. Can’t wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created. #TheBigIndianMovie #Brahmastra,” he wrote on Twitter with the images.

Brahmastra also has Amitabh Bachchan in the cast and is the first part of a sci-fi trilogy. The film is scheduled for release in 3D, IMAX and standard formats.  –ians/dc/vnc

Previous articleIs 40 the new 20 for these Indian female actors?
Next articleMeet Deepika Padukone’s ‘alter egos’… watch video
