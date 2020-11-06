Advtg.
Nagarjuna wraps up shoot for 'Wild Dog' in Manali

By Glamsham Editorial
Manali, Nov 6 (IANS) Telugu superstar Nagarjuna has completed shooting for his upcoming film, Wild Dog. The filming is on at Manali, Himachal Pradesh, and on Friday, Nagarjuna took to Twitter and shared a few pictures with the cast and crew of the film.

“Heading home after wrapping up my work for #WildDog !!feeling sad as I say good bye to my talented team and the Himalayas!! #manali,” Nagarjuna captioned the post.

Responding to his post, actor Ali Reza wrote: “Nag sir, It was lovely working with you. As actors, we have a lot to learn from you. A king not only in cinema but at heart. Going back home with memories. Will miss all the fun! Hope I get a chance to work with you again in future.”

Directed by Ahishor Solomon, “Wild Dog” also features Sayami Kher and Dia Mirza.

Nagarjuna will also be seen in the Hindi film “Brahmastra”, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

–IANS

