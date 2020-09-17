Home Bollywood News

Nagma: B’wood drug story a diversion from SSR death case

By Glamsham Editorial

Actress and Congress politician Nagma has taken a jibe at BJP politician and actress Jaya Prada, alleging people are talking of Bollywood and its alleged drug culture to divert attention from the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

“CBI, NCB, ED pls answer to #BJP Member #JayaPrada Ji on what’s happening to #SSR case.. it’s been so long we are all waiting for what’s the outcome but no result, and to cover up suddenly all #bjp members r talking about drugs in #Bollywood as Nation is still waiting #SSRDeathCase,” Nagma tweeted from her verified account on Thursday.

Nagma’s jibe at Jaya Prada comes a day after the latter opened up in support of fellow party MP Ravi Kishan over his comment that Bollywood is addicted to drugs.

Nagma’s allegation that the focus is being shifted from Sushant’s case, is also reflected in the words of television actress Kamya Punjabi, who wrote in a tweet from her verified account: “It all started wit #JusticeForSSR then “Justice4kangana” now “justice4ravikishan” kal koi aur hoga parso koi aur phir koi aur..wer is Ssr in all this? Who is gutter n who had a fall out wit johar, who all did drugs n who is gettin da Y security, inn sab meh wer is ssr? Socho socho.” –IANS/abh/vnc

