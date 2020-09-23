Home Bollywood News

Nagma: Why hasn't NCB summoned Kangana Ranaut who admitted to taking drugs?

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Actress and Congress politician Nagma has raised the question why the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has not yet summoned Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, who has admitted to having taken drugs in the past.

Nagma also said the NCB is trying to malign the image of top Bollywood actresses by sharing information of ongoing investigation related to them with the media.

“Why has the NCB not summoned Kangana Ranaut who has admitted to have taken drugs . If they could summon other actresses on basis of what’s app chat ?? Hypocrite and is this the duty of NCB to leak out information to Press and malign the image of only female top actresses 56 inch,” Nagma tweeted from her verified account on Wednesday evening.

Nagma’s jibe at Kangana comes on a day when the NCB said that it has summoned Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh for questioning in its ongoing probe on Bollywood’s alleged links with drug traders.

The NCB is exploring the drug angle as part of the probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Recently, a video featuring Kangana went viral on social media, where the actress admits that she became a drug addict once. The video was originally shared by Kangana on her Instagram account in March this year during Navaratri.

In the video, Kangana can be heard saying: “Jaise hi main ghar se bhaagi, dedh-do saal me main ek film star thi, ek drug addict thi. Meri zindagi mein itne saare kaand chal rahe the ki mein aise logo ke haathon mein lag chuki thi, jahaan itna sab danger ho chuka tha meri life mein (soon after I ran away from my house, in around one and a half to two years I became a film star and a drug addict. So much was happening in my life, I fell into the hands of such people, where all these dangerous things happened in my life).”

–IANS

abh/vnc

