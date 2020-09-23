Home Bollywood News

Namish Taneja back on ‘Aye Mere Humsafar’ set after isolation

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Actor Namish Taneja, who had recently shared that his family had contracted Covid-19, is now back to work after isolating at home for about a week.

Namish tested negative but he decided to isolate as a precautionary measure in another flat.

“It was a stressful time since my family tested positive for Covid-19. We took immediate precaution and followed all procedures. In all this chaos, one thing I am grateful for is all the good wishes and prayers I received from my fans,” he said.

“I resumed shoot (on Tuesday) after my isolation period got over, and I couldn’t be happier about being on the set of Dangal TV’s ‘Aye Mere Humsafar’,” he added.

A week ago, he had taken to Instagram to share a post about his family testing positive for Covid-19.

He had written: “Hi All, I trust that you all are in the pink of health. Wanted to inform you all that my parents, sister and cousin brother (who is staying with us) have been tested positive for Corona Virus. My COVID-19 report is negative and I am following strict home isolation. I thank you all in advance for your love and support, please stay safe and take care of yourself and your loved ones.”

–IANS

nn/vnc

