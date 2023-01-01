Namish Taneja: I have just one resolution and that is to entertain my fans

Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’ actor Namish Taneja got candid about the resolution he has made for 2023.

The actor added: “I have just set one resolution and that is to entertain my fans and followers with some good content and by doing some big projects. Also, to keep fit and fine.”

He shared further: “The best memories are always made when we celebrate any occasion with our friends so whenever I have spent my new year’s with my friends I cherished them all and all those moments are still in my mind and those were the best celebrations I would ever have.”

On one lesson that 2022 has taught him, he replied: “Never stop, keep moving and always experience new things I released my first rap video which allowed me to learn so many things also the response of the viewers to that video motivated me to do more such individual work and entertain them.”

Sharing his plans for the coming year, the ‘Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur’ actor said: “Some good and amazing new projects, also more music videos, as I love travelling, I will take out a little bit of time for myself and explore new places.”

The actor is known for ‘Ekk Nayi Pehchaan’, ‘Vidya’, ‘Aye Mere Hamsafar’, ‘Bigg Boss 13’, and many more.

–IANS

