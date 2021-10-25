Namit Das turns singer with ‘Aafat-e-Ishq’

- Advertisement -

Actor Namit Das, who is playing a pivotal character in the film ‘Aafat-e-Ishq’, says the film is all the more special for him as he is making his debut as a playback singer.

Namit said: “Being born and brought up in a family of musicians as my father is a respected ghazal singer Chandan Dass and my grandfather was also a musician and teacher – singing was my second nature since childhood. But I equally loved acting, performance, theatre etc. So at the beginning of my career, I was very involved in my performing arts. In this film, for the first time, I am singing my own songs, composed by Gaurav Chatterjee. It is my debut in music.”

He further added, “My character in the film ‘Atmaram’ is a Kishore Kumar fan and he is singing every now and then. Keeping the essence of the story in mind, then our director told me, ‘why don’t you sing your own songs, they are originals and you are a trained singer anyway.’ I was more than happy and the fact that being a musical child, my debut in music was bound to happen! Good that it is happening with this film.”

The film ‘Aafat-e-Ishq’ is directed by Indrajit Nattoji and it features Neha Sharma, Amit Sial, Deepak Dobriyal, Ila Arun among others.

“We shot during the pandemic and even though it is a comedy film, the reality was so opposite! On TV all you get to hear is how people are losing lives due to the virus and the shooting was also so different. Maintaining all the Covid protocol, we were almost living another reality! However I think all of us, cast and crew – are very happy with the way the film has turned out so far,” shared Namit who is also seen in the International Emmy-nominated web series ‘Aarya’.

‘Aafat-e-Ishq’ releases on ZEE5 on October 29.