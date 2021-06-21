Namit Das: My father has been a strong influence on me when it comes to music

Adv.

By Yashika Mathur

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Actor Namit Das, who is the son of veteran ghazal singer Chandan Das, is a musician, too. He composed music for Mira Nair’s “A Suitable Boy”, has a band and has released an EP titled “Din Gaye”. On World Music Day, Monday, Namit recalls how his interest in music developed primarily because of his father.

“My father’s dedication towards ghazals and music played a major role. When you grow up seeing your parents respect something so much, you are bound to develop the same respect and seriousness. He has been a very strong influence in my life when it comes to music,” Namit tells IANS.

The actor reveals that his inclination towards music started at a young age.

“I have grown up in a home where music is cherished and respected. My father has devoted his life to music and seeing him, I have also picked up the artform at an early age. After some time, I found my own footing and started creating my own music,” says the actor, who also has a strong theatre background.

Namit has partnered with multi-instrumentalist Anurag Shanker for cover versions and singles in the past.

Commenting on where independent music stands in India, he says: “I feel while independent music has always had its own audience, with every generation the interest has grown and reduced in waves. As much as I want lockdown to end, I would say that it has given independent music a chance to once again grow. I hope it keeps on growing.”

–IANS

