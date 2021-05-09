Namit Das reminisces sharing screen space with mom Yamini

Adv.

This Mother’s Day, actor Namit Das, who shared the screen with his mother in the film Sui Dhaaga, says that she has always been an inspiration to him. His mother Yamini Das made her debut with the film and he says that the film will always be special for him.

“My mother always had the acting bug in her, but she never dreamed of doing it professionally. She made her debut at the age 54 and even today she leads the family by example. She inspires us to seize the moment and own it despite all odds. Sui Dhaaga became extra special when I got the chance to share screen space with my mom,” he says.

In fact, he says that he assumed that it would be him who would get nominated at awards shows for the film but was pleasantly surprised when his mom bagged an award nomination for her role.

“I imagined that I would be the first to bag the nomination since I am an actor by profession, but it was my mother who brought home that honour. I am sure she will always surprise the audience with her energy,” he says.

Namit Das will be seen in the movie Aafat-e-Ishq next.