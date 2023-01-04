Namita Thapar reacts to trolls criticising 'Shark Tank India' judges

Mumbai, Jan 4 (IANS) Shark Namita Thapar has responded to those criticising the sharks on ‘Shark Tank India’ for rejecting a makeup brand, Recode as it poses competition for co-judge Vineeta Singh’s makeup brand, Sugar Cosmetics.

The fans have called the judges biased and commented that they are showing ‘friendship goals’ rather than judging talents.

Namita wrote in the tweet: “Being a shark doesn’t mean we are not entitled to our independent values & speaking candidly so if I don’t invest in a fellow sharks competition, that’s me, no regrets & if I call out toxicity & don’t join the ignorant that celebrate people w lack of integrity.. that’s me :)”

However, her tweet didn’t go well with the fans and they strongly reacted to her tweet.

One fan wrote: “You are not even self made entrepreneur so obviously you don’t understand how someone can be self made! The format of the show is to support entrepreneurship not to show your friendship goal on TV!”

Another social media user expressed: “The problem isn’t your values, it’s the lack of candidness. When a person spends time and goes to your platform for funding, the very least you can do is give a candid and genuine response as to why you’re out. What you did was you have a false reason to make yourself look good.”

While another Tweet went: “This is utter non sensical theory. If you want to play friendship then why call ppl to the show. You limit creativity and opportunities and that’s can’t be justified by saying holy words of value. So exit the show or give chance to neutral investors looking for business.”

The business reality show features six sharks, which included Anupam Mittal (founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Aman Gupta (co-founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (founder & CEO of Lenskart.com) and Amit Jain (CEO and co-founder – CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com).

‘Shark Tank India’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

–IANS

ila/kvd