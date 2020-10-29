Advtg.
Bollywood News

Namrata Shirodkar shares tips for a perfect lazy day

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Hyderabad, Oct 29 (IANS) Actress Namrata Shirodkar has given tips on how to make a lazy day into a perfect one.

In a new Instagram image, Namrata lies on a sofa in her night suit, reading a book. Namrata thanked author-entrepreneur Twinkle Khanna for making her day perfect.

“What makes a perfect lazy day? A pair of jammies, a scented candle (cinnamon and spice.. my all-time favourite)!! Topped off with a recipe book! (Planning a meal for these Bacchas),” Namrata wrote alongside the image.

Advtg.

Earlier this month, Namrata expressed her concern over the disastrous situation in the city owing to the rains.

“My heart goes out to all those affected by the catastrophic rainfall in Hyderabad. Scary to think the face of our city has changed within a span of 24 hours… Parts of the city flooded, power outage, and many lives lost. Stay home and stay safe everyone,” she wrote.

She also shared a few visuals showing how normalcy has been disturbed due to heavy rains.

Advtg.

–IANS

dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleRakul Preet reveals what she did while waiting for a shot
Next articleDua Lipa to bring virtual 'Studio 2054' gig to India

Related Articles

News

Faissal Khan’s directorial ‘Faactory’ may get OTT release

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Faissal Khan, brother of superstar Aamir Khan, turns director for the upcoming romantic thriller, Faactory. He will essays the lead role...
Read more
News

Malala’s story made me teary-eyed: Twinkle Khanna

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Author and former actress Twinkle Khanna says interacting with Malala Yousafzai left her teary-eyed. Twinkle interviewed Malala, the youngest Nobel Prize laureate...
Read more
News

Has Twinkle Khanna quit acting? Know the real reason.

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Author and former actress Twinkle Khanna has revealed why she has no interest in returning to acting. Daughter of...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks