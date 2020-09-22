Home Bollywood News

Nani on 'Jersey' remake: Shahid (Kapoor) is doing it so it will reach bigger audience

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Telugu star Nani regards his 2019 hit Jersey being remade in Hindi as a compliment. He adds that since the Bollywood version will star Shahid Kapoor, it will reach to a bigger audience.

“The fact that my films are being remade itself is a compliment that they like my work. Somebody is remaking that (because) they loved it, and when it comes to ‘Jersey’, I am so glad that a story so beautiful will be narrated to a bigger audience,” Nani told IANS.

“When somebody like Shahid is doing it in Hindi so I am sure it will be reaching a bigger audience,” he added.

Advtg.

“They might not know that it is a remake of a Telugu film or they might not know me, but they will watch ‘Jersey’ and they will witness the story Gowtam (Tinnanuri) wrote. That makes me super happy,” said Nani, whose latest film “V” recently released digitally.

–IANS

dc/vnc

Advtg.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Previous articleYami Gautam: Ginny Weds Sunny was 'toughest' owing to health reasons
Next articlePayal Ghosh's claims against Anurag Kashyap: Huma Qureshi 'angry' at being dragged into 'mess'

Related Articles

News

Bellbottom: Akshay Kumar recommends double shift, bends his 18 year old rule

Glamsham Editorial - 2
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar decided to bend his rule of 18 years, and gave extra hours for the shoot of his upcoming...
Read more
News

Sudheer Babu’s jaw-dropping opening action sequence in the film ‘V’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The action thriller 'V' saw a global release on Amazon Prime Video and the audiences were all excited to see Sudheer Babu and Nani together on-screen, fighting their own battles and were stunned with the twists the film had to offer.
Read more
News

Shahid Kapoor gets into the IPL mode

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has shared a throwback video where he is seen practicing cricket as preparation for his role the upcoming...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks